The leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have dispelled rumours of a purported 38th Inaugural Lecture Series/Town Hall meeting being put together by the association.

This was made known in a press statement personally signed by the association’s president, Comr. Anidi Samuel, on Wednesday.

“The attention of the leadership of NAPS has been drawn to a publication circulating on social media platforms to the effect that a group of non-students impersonating the association’s leadership is purportedly organizing an inaugural lecture series and town hall meeting at the Merit House, FCT, Abuja on 28th July 2022, in the name of the association.

“NAPS leadership, by this statement, wishes to debunk the purported event and to inform the general public, particularly polytechnic students across the federation, that the proposed NAPS 38th Inaugural Lecture and Town Hall meeting is an arrangement of desperate individuals impersonating the association to fleece unsuspecting members of the public of their resources.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Secretariat of NAPS did not approve the event under reference, and indeed, any other event of similitude for that matter. We, therefore, enjoin members of the public to stay away from the said event.

“Consequently, the leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students have put security agencies on high alert to apprehend the masterminds of this charade which is intended to impugn the public image of the association and drag it to disrepute”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Comr. Anidi has said the inauguration of the NAPS executive council will be held in one of the campuses in the country, details of which will be communicated on a later date.

According to him, in line with his electioneering promise to return the association to the campuses and return it to Nigerian students as the true NAPS stakeholders, all activities of the association will be held in designated polytechnic campuses to foster unimpeachable student participation in all its processes.

Comr. Anidi restated his administration’s commitment to upholding students interest at all times and warned impersonators to desist from acts capable of undermining the integrity of the association or be liable to the full wrath of the law.