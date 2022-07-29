•Osuntokun, Ofeimun make list of fellows

THE Nigerian Academy of Letters, NAL, has slated 34 scholars across disciplines for induction, and 11 members, including Akin Osuntokun and Odia Ofeimun, will be invested as new fellows at its 24th Convocation and Induction programme, which holds from Wednesday, August 10 through Friday.

The three-day event, titled ‘Cultural Commonalities in Nigeria’s Heterogeneity’, will have Professor Olusegun Ilesanmi delivering the Convocation Lecture titled: ‘The Republic of Dignity: The Nigerian Common Humanity in a Culturally Heterogonous Nigeria’.

The event will be held at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

RELATED NEWS