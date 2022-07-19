The Naira on Tuesday gained against the green back at the Investors and Exporters’ window, exchanging at N424.17 to the dollar.

The figure represented an appreciation of 1.16 per cent compared with the N429.12 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N426.20 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N424.17.

The Naira sold for as low as N410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 383.59 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Tuesday. (NAN)