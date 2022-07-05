Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window on Tuesday, exchanging at N430.

The figure represented a depreciation of 1.00 per cent, compared to the N425.75 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N422.71 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N430.

The Naira sold for as low as N413.40 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 47.56 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Tuesday. (NAN)