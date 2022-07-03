.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa and other Christian faithful of the Theatre has today Sunday, 03 July, 2022 participated in the conduct of her interdenominational church service at St Batholomew Protestant Church, Maimalari Cantonment to commemorate Nigeria Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022.

During the service, the Theatre Commander alongside other senior officers of the Theatre and 7 Division expressed immense appreciation to God Almighty for his protection, goodness, guidance and mercy. They also prayed for security of the country, the Nigerian Army and it’s personnel both serving and retired as well as our fallen heroes.

In his remarks, Gen Musa enjoined troops of OPHK to “continue to conduct themselves professionally in the discharge of their military duties as members of the Amed Forces of Nigeria.”

He further expressed optimism in the total restoration of peace and unity in the nation as soon as possible.

In attendance were Components Commanders, Formation and Unit Commanders, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Senior officers of the Theatre and 7 Division NA, family and friends of officers and men of OPHK of Christian faithfuls as well as members of the press.