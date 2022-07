.

…says report linking him to monies recovered by ICPC false

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has denied a report linking him with about N1.85billion looted funds allegedly recovered by the Independent Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, in a property in Abuja.

The former COAS, through his team of lawyers led by Dr. Reuben Atabo, SAN, said he was in no way connected with the alleged stashed loot, even as threatened to institute a legal action against an online media outfit, Sahara Reporters, should it fail to retract the said report within seven days.

In his pre-litigation notice, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard on Saturday, Buratai, who is currently Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, also demanded an apology from the media organization.

He decried that very serious allegation that were leveled against him in the report, which he said was capable of brewing hatred and attack by the public against him, has caused him great embarrassment.

The notice, read: “We refer to your publication dated 23rd day of June 2022 with the caption: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratal.’

“In the said publication, you alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had recovered N1.85 billion from a house and office said to belong to our client.

“It was further reported by you that ‘the huge cash was part of the billions of naira earmarked for the purchase of arms and ammunition by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.’

“This is a very serious allegation capable of brewing hatred and attack by the public against our client as a former Chief of Army Staff.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are seriously concerned about the security situation of the country and the said publication has portrayed our client as a person responsible for diversion of funds meant for the fight against Boko Haram.

“Consequently, our client has been exposed to hate, ridicule and embarrassment from members of the public with his friends calling him from different parts of the world to ask for explanations.

“The publication is not only false but malicious and an attempt to malign the reputation of our client.

“Our client, who is the current Ambassador to Benin Republic, rose through the ranks and became a Lieutenant General in the Nigerian Army before his retirement in the year 2021.

“Our client, who was also a former Chief of Army Staff from July 2015 to 2021 has taken the battle against insurgency to the field with enormous energy and resources as well as loss of field officers.

“By your publication, our client has been ridiculed as a man without honour, dignity and incapable of representing Nigeria and portrayed as a fraudster/ dishonest person before Nigerians and the international community.

“We hereby demand that you retract your publication with a public apology to our client within seven days of receiving this letter and a public apology to be published in two national dailies in Nigeria.

“Take notice that if you fail, neglect and/ or refuse to publish the apology within seven from today, we shall not hesitate to commence legal action against your organisation for defamation.

“It is hoped that you would comply to avoid the unpleasantness of litigation and its attendant consequences.”