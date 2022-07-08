By Sherifat Lawal

Gabriel Oche Amanyi popularly known asTerry G has stated that he was the first to bring out genuine street in music.

The rapper and songwriter made this known while speaking in an interview with Vanguard.

Terry G who is widely known for his eccentric dress-sense, controversial lyrics and awkward identity said that this nonsense that he started is now the way in today’s music world in Nigeria.

He said:

“I was like a scapegoat, I was just a stubborn boy who wanted to do music and nobody gave me the chance.

“I deliberately wanted to have that image where people will see me as a crazy guy.”

When asked how he felt about his dress sense and style not being accepted then, he said

” The Nigerian music industry wasn’t exposed as at then.

“I got my inspiration from foreign music and Lil Wanye is one of my mentor.

“The way I dressed then was odd to the Nigerian culture but I was only trying to do the international thing that we are doing now.

“I was only criticized then because I was the first to start it and people didn’t understand where I was driving to so they stopped it.

“I’m glad today that it didn’t stop.”

The ace singer said there was no place for street music when he started his career.

He further stated that he made the hip hop world create a category for street music.