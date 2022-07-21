

…says Nigeria held hostage by a cabal



….insists Gov Wike must be pacified by PDP

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has explained that his recent trip to the United Kingdom and the United States of America was not to report the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to the international community but to correct the misrepresentation of facts on the terrorists’ activities in his state and the country.

The Governor who gave the explanation Thursday when he featured on Arise Television programme monitored in Makurdi said “I only stated the obvious in the country.

“The situation in Benue State and the country is not hidden. I am learned enough to know that Nigeria is a sovereign country and I know that I cannot go and report it to the UK, US or other bodies.”

According to him, “if today Nigeria disintegrates and slides into crisis, it will affect the world. The humanitarian crisis will be huge. It is not about partisanship. I am only concerned about the country. Several of the Fulani’s have stated on several occasions that Nigeria belongs to them and are unleashing violence on the people.

“The terrorist attacks on Benue communities have led to the displacement of over 1.5million people that I have been grappling with. So I speak for the people who elected me and I need the support of the international community to tackle the challenges.”

On the situation in the PDP following the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Atiku Abubakar over Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the Governor noted that the leadership of the party and the presidential candidate were still expected to reach out to Wike for a compromise.

He noted that Governor Wike was key to the survival of the party when others left to join others political parties and must not be treated as if he did not matter, pointing out that “the way to go is for the presidential candidate of the PDP to reach out to Wike.”

According to him, “Wike was instrumental to the sustenance of the PDP. He was the anchor man. He was also instrumental to my return to the PDP the moment I decided to leave the APC when it started dancing in the wrong direction.”

Asked if those in Governor Wike’s camp were planning to leave the PDP, Ortom retorted, “Wike and I remain committed to the victory of the PDP at all levels. Once Wike is pacified, we can all work together for the victory of the party.

“Wike stood with us at the worst moments of our lives. I don’t like betraying people. When Benue was being devastated by herdsmen, Wike stood with us firmly all through and is still standing with us.”

While stressing that Nigeria was being held hostage by a cabal that did not mean well for the country, the Governor said, “we need to work together across party divide for us to bring the country back on track from the hands of those who have brought it to this state. Nigeria was a giant of Africa. But it has been brought to a shameful level.”