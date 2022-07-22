My songs give joy, salvation, says budding gospel artiste

Olatunji Oluwafeyisayomi aka Zion Khimanee, is an up and coming gospel singer who has got so much to offer the Nigerian gospel music industry, given his youthful energy and great talent.

A Nigerian native of Ile-Ife in Osun State, Olatunji is signed to Saint Square Records and has his first official video with his new label. He just dropped a spirit filled and inspiring single entitled: “Shugar” .

Olatunji has other singles such as “My Habit”, “Irapada,” and “Overflow” among others. These singles are thrilling, soul lifting and highly inspiring.

Speaking about the touching effect of the song, Olatunji said: “Shugar is that song that gives me life whenever I’m down.

“I can be an over-thinker sometimes, and whenever I want to log out of that state, I listen to Shugar, all of a sudden I feel happiness.”

Indeed, Shugar promises to be an awe inspiring gospel song that will not only thrill listeners but also draw them much closer to Christ.

“It has a whole lot of vibes in it, the beat, the lyrics speaks so much of how sweet Jesus has been in my life.

“So I just feel a lot of happiness whenever that song comes on, and I feel everyone that has listen to it can relate.”