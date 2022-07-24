Cinematographer and video director, Ukpong Kingsley Essien, otherwise known as Prodigee, has become the toast of the music video industry having sealed his place as one of the pantheons of the movie art visualizers in Africa and beyond. Yet he remains an enigma because of his penchant for shunning publicity, preferring instead that his body of works speaks for him.

In a recent interview with Potpourri, he broke this jinx by providing an elaborate insight into his personality, track record and motivation for his works.

“I am a “real-time” visual artist, not just a film director because I picture things and bring them to life,” he declared.

Speaking of his career trajectory, he said: “Cinematography as a profession or a career path did not happen to me intentionally. My quest into cinematography happened as a result of my “shyness” or what I would call “introversy.”

Ukpong Kingsley Essien, who is CEO of Prodigee Film Work, explained further: “I have always been this shy kid that has always been relegated to fun activities that most of my peers were engaged in. That prompted me to want to be the guy behind the scene and to create things that would be celebrated and not be known as a creator. At a point in my adventure, Prodigee Film Works was born. I became the guy who makes videos and pictures for fun. While it was fun, I realized that this fun can pay my bills and so I monetized my intuition and thus was my cinematography enterprise born. Ever since it has been from one impossible-seeming milestone to another.”

Ukpong Kingsley Essien has worked with some solid names in the industry, like of Kevin Lyttle (the turn me on crooner), Iceprince Zamani, Erigga, Sky D, Dee3, Dannybrace, Beetovin, BeastBoy Scholes and Kevin Florez.