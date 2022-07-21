A popular quote by William Shakespeare says “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” This aptly describes the person of frontline Ogun State born politician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and man of style, Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru (FNSE) who celebrated his birthday on July 19th, 2022.

Speaking to media men in Lagos, Ashiru thanked God for a new level, new day and God’s faithfulness in his life to witness another birthday in good health and sound mind.

Ashiru whose from the famous Ashiru family in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, going down memory lane said ” My parents were both civil servants in a Secondary School back then. At the age of seven, I recall that my mother had to leave me with my father in Ijebu Ode and left my two siblings with my maternal grandmother in Oyo State in order for her to learn a trade (Hairdressing) so that she could make a better living. She learnt fast within a short time and thereafter set up her Salon in Ijebu Ode.”

At the age of 10, Ashiru started working in the salon till he finished secondary school and even during his University days.

He further said that growing up was tough, but he constantly told himself that he must excel in life and was determined to achieve his goals. “My hunger for success made me venture into different petty trades /businesses in my secondary school and University

days- running my own poultry, selling clothes, shoes, books, driving a taxi, amongst others. As long as it was legitimate and will fetch me some money, count Deji Ashiru in,” he said.

Recalling his first job, Ashiru said after his graduation from the University, He went for NYSC and was lucky to get a good job with a multinational Oil and Gas service company back then in Port Harcourt. Along the line, He got poached by popular Oil and Gas company in Lagos. I thereafter got married and life was looking good until He

got laid off by the company a year after joining (with no pay – off package), on the grounds that He was ‘too expensive’.

“Life was unbearable and it was difficult to eat a meal a day for about 6 months continuously (March 2003 – August 2003). I was left with no choice than to start selling Ice blocks to survive. At least, from the proceeds I made,, we were able to eat one meal a day.

“While all these were going on, I told myself that I will not settle for any ‘salary job’ again. My experience made me loathe employers at the time.. In all of these, I had utmost faith and trust in God that I will be great.”

On how the big breakthrough came, Ashiru said early September 2003, he got a consultancy job to design a tank farm and had no experience on that but, he took the job and against all odds he delivered the assignment within one month.

“Miraculously in late September 2003, I won the contract to build the biggest tank farm in Lagos then with no experience in construction.

” The contract was quite a sum. , Upon receiving the cheque for the first milestone payment, I could not contain my joy. My hands were practically shaking while signing to receive the cheque and I could not hold back the tears rolling down my cheeks. This was the turning point in my life and I was in awe of God’s faithfulness.

“In less than six months I delivered the project. As I was building the Tank Farm, I was also building my first house which was completed within four months at a relatively young age, and God’s blessings and grace has been abiding with me ever since.”

Leaving a valuable lesson for youths, Ashiru said Rome was not built in a day: ” Consistency, Hardwork and Prayers have brought me to where I am today. I therefore admonish youths to always believe in God, never loose hope, be purposeful and have the fear of God in whatever they do.”

Ashiru has assisted in no small measures the downtrodden in the society through his EDA Empowerment Foundation within and outside Ogun State, with passion for widows, aged and youth development.

Ashiru studied Mechanical Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and holds an MBA, Masters in Sub-Sea Pipeline Engineering, which is Ocean & Sea Technology from the renowned Cranfield University, United Kingdom, a Doctorate in Engineering from Common Wealth University, UK. He also had Executive Education on Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School, USA and Leadership & Management from London Graduate School, UK.

He was conferred with the prestigious award of the Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and also a member of The Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria ( COREN). He was recently appointed on the Board of Advisors of Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK.

Currently, he’s the MD/CEO of Contec Global Energy Ltd and worked for a multinational consulting engineering firm ABB LUMMUS GLOBAL on a variety of Oil and gas subsea and pipeline projects.

It will be recalled that, at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Ogun State, Ashiru had earlier tour and met all the stakeholders including chairmen making up nine local government areas of Ogun East Senatorial District, and put himself forward to represent the good people of Ogun East Senatorial District at the Senate before he was prevailed upon to step down.

Given his resolve for community development, he was bestowed with the chieftaincy title Otunba Adegoroye of Ososa, Ijebuland, Ogun State by the Gbegonde of Ososa, Oba (Dr.) Adetoye Alatishe in recognition of his service to humanity.