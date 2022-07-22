Tinubu and Atiku

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has said his major disagreement with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2007 was over Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Atiku described the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC as “unwelcoming and unripe for Nigeria as a democratic state.”

He made this assertion on Friday during an interview with Arise TV monitored by our correspondent.

Atiku said, “I have always opposed Muslim-Muslim ticket. I don’t believe this is ripe for countries like Nigeria. There should be balance.”

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has expressed confidence that he will defeat the APC candidate Tinubu in 2023.

Atiku dismissed the insinuation that the emergence of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate will reduce his chances in the North-East in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that outcry has greeted the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC, which has been widely described as not truly reflective of the plurality of the Nigerian nation.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some APC youths have been critical of the APC Muslim-Muslim joint ticket.