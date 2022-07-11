By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Kabiru Giant, has said that there is nothing wrong with single faith agreed upon by the APC presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, he said that bulk of northern votes comes from the northwest and northeast.

“So if the southwest wants to produce President, they need such votes to win,” adding that if the west fails to bring somebody from the north, which is a Muslims, APC cannot win elections because people from the region will shun the ruling party.

“As far as I’am concerned Tinubu made a wise choice there is nothing wrong with it. Shettima is a polished and a popular politician in the north, so he will work for the success of the party at the polls.”

On the possibily of Christians embracing the same faith ticket, he said Christians are not fair to Muslims because Muslims have not been speaking out on dominance politically.

He cited the west as example, saying in the entire western states “there is only one Muslim governor. The rest are Christians with all there deputies; but the Muslims didn’t raise alarm.

“In the north too, there are about nine Christian governors with Christian deputies, still no complaints from the Muslims.

“So CAN should sheathe their sword, lets strive to reposition the country and rise above religion and ethnicity.”

Giant, who dismissed Senator Alieru and former Senate leader’s defection to opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as no threat, said that cross carpeting is a normal thing in politics.

“Others too very soon from PDP will defect to APC in Kebbi to fill the vacant positions, therefor Tinubu is already coasting to victory.”