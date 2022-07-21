.

As members in S/Kaduna dumps party

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Minds Alike Group in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have kicked against the Muslim-Muslim ticket and have started resigning their membership of the party over alleged lack of internal democracy.

Speaking at a press conference , the group’s Legal Adviser, Ibrahim Samuel also condemned the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC’s Kaduna State Governorship and Presidential candidates.

The group expressed dismay over alleged insensitivity exhibited to the diversity of the people, which they noted would further polarize the country along religious lines.

The APC Likeminds Alike Network also condemned “the impunity with which the party was run in Jema’a Local Government Area, and assignments were issued to party members based on the cliques they belong to.”

” We are disappointment on how Jema’a Local Government Area, after spending over seven months in office does not have any meaningful project to show, despite a developmental agenda and blueprint which we helped to prepare.”

“After the Party’s primary elections, aggrieved members were brought together for reconciliation, but instead, the APC stakeholders met in Kaduna to issue threats and warnings to those who lost in the primaries.”

“In view of this, members of the APC Minds Alike Network have resigned their membership of the All Progressives Congress.Our next political destination would be made known after due consultation,” he said.

Some members of the group who resigned their membership of the APC were the Party’s Legal Officer, Ibrahim Samuel; Financial Secretary, Barnabas Samuel; Auditor, Simon Yakubu, and a former.3-term Councillor of Atuku Ward, Habila Latu.

Others were a former Director of Planning and Strategy during the last Local Government elections, Peter Joshua; a former Councillor and Treasurer of Jagindi Ward, Shua’ibu Yusuf, and Nehemiah Cameo Bitrus.