.

By Olayinka Ajayi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has insisted that the All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would find no better running mate than Senator Kashim Shema.

Speaking during the unveiling of the APC’s vice Presidential candidate, in Abuja, governor Fayemi while commending Shetima on his selfless effort for a better Nigeria since 2013 said: “For those who followed closely the trajectory of our party would remember the Lagos declaration or the marina declaration of february 5, 2013.

If you remember that declaration, you will remember that that was where the 11 governors of the emerging parties that came together to form APC met. That was where we finalised to commit ourselves to a merger as governors of ANPP, CPC, ACN as well as APGA at that time.

The person who read that communique of the Marina declaration was no other person than Senator Kashim Shetima. And he gave his commitment to rescue our country from the injurious situation that we were in at that time. I want to associate myself with everything Bagudu has said about Governor Kashim Shetima.

“When this role emanated in history in the United States of America, for the co purpose of a vice President, use to be the number presidential adviser, the governing partner, the representative of the President, as President Joe Bidden added when he took up the job, when Barack Obama offered him the last person in the room when any decision is taken. Asiwaju will find no better assistant companion than Kashim Shetima.

“Even in the toughest of times, he led with courage.he led from the front, he challenged us to do more and those of us who matched with him on the street of Maduguri by Monday market would recall the courage of conviction he demonstrated as the governor of Borno State. So Asiwaju will find not just a governing partner, a bridge builder, a consensus builder, a talent spotter and a voracious reader for those who don’t know him. All the gifts I have from him are books.

“Our country is going through a very difficult pain. Shetima does not like the people around him. Shetima is not going to be a yes man.

“He is going to offer honest , sincere and verifiable advice to the betterment of our country. He also bowed to superior argument and logic. That is the leader that we want, that is the leader that we can trust, that is the leader that will deliver the promises that we make to Nigerians. We would have loved this partnership to be between a former governor and a current governor. Be that as it may we will take both of them as current because they know what it is to be governors and a leader and in a federation where all hands need to be on desk, we shall are excited to support them.” Fayemi said.