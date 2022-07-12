Reno Omokri

By Biodun Busari

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has again reacted to the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to pick Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Tinubu’s decision to choose Shettima as the APC’s vice presidential candidate has not ceased generating arguments in the public space and on social media.

Omokri, a staunch critic of the ruling APC said those who had tried to be the African most populous country’s leader on a Muslim-Muslim ticket never achieved it.

He, then, said Tinubu’s case would not be an exception, stating that those who tried it in the past either lost or were never sworn in.

Omokri said this on his verified Twitter handle @renoomokri on Tuesday.

He tweeted: “Nobody should be too worried about the Tinubu Muslim-Muslim ticket. Everyone who has tried it in Nigeria has either lost or was never sworn in. Everybody. No exception. Yesterday and today are pregnant with what will happen to Tinubu. Nigeria has left that bus-stop!”

He gave his reason that Nigeria, currently, is too divided to operate on same religion ticket, with an assertion that the country needs balance and peace.

Omokri further said: “Nigeria is too divided for a same religious ticket, like Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket. It is just like a same sex marriage. As a nation, we are not ready for both same sex marriages and same religion political marriages. Nigeria needs peace. Nigeria needs balance!”