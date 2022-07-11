

Says Senator Shettima is better qualified in terms of competence than many who were paraded

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

SENATOR Shehu Sani has said that aggrieved Nigerians over the nomination of Senator Kassim Shettima, Borno Central as the running mate to the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections have the constitutional right to express their objections

Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, later moved to the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP and dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP where he contested to be the party’s flag bearer ahead of 2023 Kaduna State Governorship election.

In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, Sani who threw his weight behind the former Governor of Borno State for the position of the Vice President of the country, said that though he is not a member of the ruling APC, but was quick to say that Senator Shettima is better qualified in terms of competence than many who were paraded.

The statement by the Human Rights Activist is titled, “Linking Shetima to Boko Haram;Wrong and mischievous.

The statement read, “Those who are aggrieved over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party have the constitutional right to express their objections.

“However, the remarks that trailed the ticket which includes insinuations and allegations linking shetima to the formation,growth and deadly destruction by the Boko Haram group is condemnable and mischievous.

“Shetima as the Governor of Borno state has invested his much time,energy and the resources of Borno state in combatting,containing and curtailing the activities of the terrorists group.

“Shetima has no hand in the abduction of the Chibok girls. He has done more than anyone in contributing and supporting the operations of the Army and other security agencies in protecting the people of Borno state and by extension Nigeria.

“As a Stakeholder and former chairman Senate committee on the Humanitarian crisis in the North East,I’m privy to the fact that Shetima attracted massive presence and intervention of international NGOs and donor countries to the humanitarian situation in Borno.

“I’m not a member of the ruling party but the truth is that other than issues of religion, he is better qualified in terms of competence than many who were paraded.

“Religion is a sensitive matter in Nigeria;Other than that,Nigeria’s must important challenge is security,Shetima’s experience can be useful and is very much needed.”