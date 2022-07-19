.

By Sam Eyoboka

Spokesman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria in 19 northern states and Abuja, Sunday Oibe, said yesterday that Christians have spoken, over their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party for the 2023 presidency.

He stated that ”you cannot beat a child and expect him to keep quiet without a cry.”

Oibe, the Pubic Relations Officer of Northern CAN quoted a trending unknown contributor’s warning on the internet saying “former interim National Chairman of APC, Bisi Akande is from Osun state.

The current National Secretary of APC, Iyiola Omishore is from Osun state.”

Oibe said “APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was from Osun state, Femi Fani-Kayode, Femi Adesina, Deputy National Chairman of APC, current governor of Osun State who is Tinubu’s cousin, were all from the state, stressing that they still lost the governorship election to Peoples Democratric Party, PDP.

“These are the structures we have in Osun State and we still lost the election. If this is not a strong pointer to APC to sit up and do the needful, then we should expect more wahala in 2023. Indeed peoples voice and vote do count.

“It is amazing that politicians in this part of the world believe that equity, justice and fairness does not play a role in politics except the monies they have amassed from the people’s collective patrimony?”

“We have warned from the world go that the next general election will prove to the political class in Nigeria that “our mumu don do” and there will be a drastic departure from the past when politicians rode Nigerians like sheepish horses and expect them to keep quiet for four years or more. We will see what the adopt this time that will different from what they have done previously,” Elder Oibe said.

Asked if he was part of elders from North Eastern Nigeria who had given an ultimatum to APC to withdraw its Muslim-Muslim ticket or risk losing the 2023 elections, Elder Oibe promised fire and brimstone against APC for not finding a Christian northerner to be vice presidential candidate.

“He who calls for equity must come with clean hands,” he added.