Following the recent announcement by the APC Presidential flag-bearer, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Sen Kashim Shettima will be running the 2023 presidential election as vice president, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and member of the Party’s presidential steering committee, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has in a press statement backed the choice of Sen Kashim Shettima by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the ticket as formidable force for post 2023 developmental achievement.

He made this statement while criticizing some Nigerians who see the ticket as anti religious move by the ruling All Progressive Congress. Hon Obidike stated that at the point in time when other countries are clamoring for even development and robust economic master plan. Nigerians should put religion at the last as this is not time to champion religious affairs but Nigerian affairs.

Religious sentiment shakes the polity and should not be our focus ahead 2023 general election. All we need now is dedicated and strategic leaders who would pull Nigeria into the global economic space for total rebranding and revamping of sectorial economy to the benefit of all Nigerians inclusive, Obidike explained.

Hon Obidike while congratulating the people of North-East for the vice presidential slot, describes Sen Kashim Shettima as a true Nigerian who accommodates people of different tribes and beliefs. He stated that Sen Shettima has track record enviable to people of other religion. He charged the progressives to accept the Tinubu Shettima ticket as the best for Nigeria.