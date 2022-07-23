Alleged Bishops who attended the unveiling of APC’s VP Shettima

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had for several weeks postponed the unveiling of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima following strong opposition to his choice of a fellow Muslim by many Nigerians especially the Christian body, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

Tinubu, however, shrugged off the criticisms and eventually presented Shettima to the public last Wednesday in Abuja with a side attraction that continues to dominate discussions in the country.



The unveiling ceremony attracted many people, including scores of people adorning robes of Bishops and Priests posing as Clergymen whose identities were questionable. Moments after the programme commenced, these clergymen filed into the venue wearing what could be regarded as coats of many colours.

Photos and videos show them arriving at the venue (Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre) but they refused to take questions from newsmen except for a few. One of them was even wearing Catholic Priest’s Cassock which can only be seen at a Mass inside the church and not outside.

The presence of these supposed Christian Clerics sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media which the Christian body described as another Nollywood movie.



In its immediate reaction, CAN in a statement signed by Rev. Joseph John Hayab CAN Kaduna State Chairman and Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) said: “The people we saw at the unveiling of Shettima paraded as Bishops are people who did not have enough time to learn how to wear Bishop garments. Take a closer look at their photo and you will see another Nollywood movie.

Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling are genuine – MURIC replies CAN

Defence of these Clergymen who have been disowned by the Christian body however came from an unusual quarters. Rising in defence of the alleged fake Bishops, a Muslim group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), declared that all the Christian clerics who attended the unveiling of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Wednesday were genuine.

The director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in reaction to CAN’s statement disowning the Bishops, accused the Christian leadership of shying away from reality and living in self-denial. In a statement, Akintola argued that many Christian Bishops attended Shettima’s unveiling despite CAN’s disposition towards the Muslim-Muslim ticket



He said, “going by the findings, it is now very clear that leaders of CAN have distanced themselves from reality. How low can a religious body descend? What does CAN stand to gain by deceiving its followers?”



MURIC also listed some of those it maintained were genuine clergymen that attended the APC event.



Akintola said “Bishop Kamoru is a real cleric from Peace Chapel, Mararaba, in Nasarawa State.



“A picture has emerged where he was seen conducting a wedding in the church. Some members have come up to say that they knew him personally. Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, of Gboko Catholic Diocese, Benue State, is also the APC Governorship candidate.



“Pastor Prince Ugokwe, also confirmed that he is a real pastor and not fake. CAN is not to be trusted for disowning genuine and knowledgeable bishops and pastors. This shows that a caucus within the leadership of CAN has unleashed tyranny of the oligarchy on Christendom in Nigeria”, the statement added.

Clergymen at Shettima’s unveiling are not fake – Tinubu’s camp reacts

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation also defended the clergymen saying they were not fake. Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Communication, Tinubu Campaign Organisation in a statement on Thursday described as unwarranted distractions the viral pictures and videos of the Christian clergies.



He said clergymen at Wednesday’s unveiling of Sen. Kashim Shettima, “are not big names in Christendom yet”.



Onanuga explained that the event was an open affair, which allowed members of the public to attend, including the clergymen and some others now being derided by hirelings of the opposition.



“We want to say that those clergymen were not fake, not mechanics or yam sellers as the purveyors of hatred have made Nigerians to believe in the social media. They are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.



“They are Church leaders who genuinely believe that Nigerians must eschew politics of hatred and religious bigotry and rather embrace politics of peace and nation building. We, therefore, deplore the hysterical twisting of the presence of these men and women in cassocks and the false accusation against our candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Shettima”.



He added that the orchestrated social media sensation over the presence of the clergymen was needless as it was “all calculated to detract from the huge success recorded at the unveiling”.

Bishop Ugo Ugokwe confirms attendance

Amid the backlash over the controversy, one of the attendees, ‘Bishop Ugo Ugokwe, posted a response on Facebook last night. Findings show that Ugokwe contested for the position of APC Deputy Youth Leader (South East) at the March 26 national convention.



The party member called for Christians-Muslims unity, adding that citizens are free to choose their preferred contestants in 2023.



“I have seen ‘many’ fake news about me and my foundation. It’s okay. Anybody can write what they want to generate traffic. I know the guy that I allowed to interview me was out for fake news. He was desperate to see something, to rubbish men of God”, he said

I was never at Shettima’s unveiling – Apostle Ubi

Another Clergyman, Apostle Ekapong Ubi, who was also listed among those who attended the event denied it. In an interview with newsmen in Calabar on Thursday, he said he was surprised to see his name and cell phone number as 26 in the purported list of clerics who were present at the event.



According to him, “I have not travelled to Abuja in the past three months. No call was put across to me by anybody and I’m not aware and I am not an APC member. So they have decided to use that to collect money. The living God that I serve will judge them”.