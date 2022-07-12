By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian political leaders within the APC in the nineteen (19) Northern States,have said that a Muslim-Muslim ticket will certainly result in a massive revolt against the party.

The Christian leaders said they can’t even go to their people and ask them to support a same faith ticket, calling on the President to intervene.

This was contained in a communique issued to journalists after the Christian leaders met to deliberate on the issue of the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket and its implications to the nation.

The communique which was signed by Prof. Doknan DB Sheni, Dr. Ishaya G Bauka and Prof. Saidu lbrahim, explained that the meeting raised concern over the resignation of some high profile Christians from the APC across the States of the Federation, as a consequence with more to follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem the party from hate mongers and those who seek to exploit religion to perpetuate their self-interests as opposed to national interest.

“After extensive deliberations, the meeting came to the following conclusions:That as Christians within the APC, we cannot in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campaign for a Muslim – Muslim ticket.”

“That Nigeria is a multi-religious and a constitutional democracy and NOT a theocracy with religion as a major national fault line which cannot be whimsically manipulated without dire political consequences on our peaceful co-existence as a people.”

“That the current Nigerian environment and political atmosphere of the nation is different from what occurred in 1993 and therefore a Muslim – Muslim ticket is unacceptable. It doesn’t take the smart to know that the Abiola/Kingibe victory in 1993 turned out to be a pyrrhic victory as there was never a President Abiola nor Vice President Kingibe. Is that what we want a repeat of in 2023?”

“The selection of a Muslim running mate is a display of crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church. It is also a betrayal of the advocates of unity and peaceful co-existence with our Muslim brothers including notable Imams who had forewarned the party and the candidate from traveling that treacherous route.”

“That the APC has always come under the suspicion of the Church as pursuing an islamization agenda. Hence the various labels of the APC as: Islamic Movement, Islamic brotherhood, janjaweed party, Boko Haram party etc, etc. Now with all the positions in the hands of our Muslim brothers, it would take ingenious mendacity to prove otherwise.”

“That if the APC said a Muslim – Muslim ticket would be injurious to the health of our nation in 2015, has that situation therefore radically changed to make Muslim – Muslim ticket good for the health of our nation in 2023, if we may ask?”

“That the rejection of a Muslim – Muslim ticket by Christians would undermine the electoral fortunes of the APC and its candidates across all States and constituencies where Christians enjoy numerical advantage. By so doing APC has recklessly thrown its Christian candidates under the bus across the nation.”

“That considering the fact that PMB, the chairman or the party, deputy Chairman North, President of Senate the Speaker and deputy Speaker, and now both the presidential candidate and his running mate etc are all Muslims and assuming that such lopsidedness does not violate S.14 (3) ot the Constitution, if this was to be reversed so that all these were Christians, Can any contentrous Muslim in Nigena attempt to sell such patently unjust and unfair arrangements to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria?”

“The APC party constitution preamble states “will guarantee equal opportunity for all mutual and peaceful co-existence respect and understanding, eliminating all forms of discrimination and social Injustice among Nigerians. The Muslim-Muslim ticket appears to have violated this provision.”

That Mr. President being also the Leader of APC is urged to intervene in this matter in order to ensure justice, equity and fair play in the interest of the peace and and stability of this great nation and save our party from disintegration. we believe that

PMB who fought to keep Nigeria one, will not allow Fanatics on both sides to wreak havoc on what remains of the tapestry that binds us as a people. We can avoid the dire political consequences of the contraption called “same faith ticket.”

” We are disheartened that someone who wants to be a leader for all sections of the country is resorting to religious exclusivism as a tool for winning an election. This will certainly result in a massive revolt against the party. Leadership is all about inclusiveness, justice and cquity.”

“At this moment ot National peril, we believe that what should be paramount in Nigeria is unity. For without unity we cannot build any political party or candidate that elevates the greed of a few people above the need of generality of the people has no business running the affairs of Ngeria,” they said.