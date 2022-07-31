.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister and APC chieftain, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (Ajagunla) has urged Nigerian Christians not to be afraid of Islamisation, and marginalization in the national scheme of things in the country as a result of the Muslim-Muslim tickets presented to Nigerians by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential flag-bearer of the ruling party, APC, had unveiled the former Borno state governor, Kasim Shettima, a northern Muslim, in an elaborate event, weeks ago, which was greeted by much criticisms, especially from the Christian southerners and northern APC Christians leaders, led by former Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, Babachir Lawal and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara.

Fani-Kayode, who recently defected to the ruling party form the opposition, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has lent his voice to the APC presidential ticket generating controversies and many critical views from Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode, In a post on his social media page cited examples of how Christian politicians dominated Southwest Nigeria and the Judiciary arm of the Nigerian government.

He said, “Till recently 4 of the 6 South West Governors were Muslim.

“Today all 6 are Christian (Oyetola is out) & EVERY Governor in the South is a Christian.

Again till recently the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Federal High Court were headed by Muslims.

“Today ALL 3 are headed by Christians. FEAR NOT!”, He wrote

Just yesterday, Vanguard reported that Christian heavyweights in the ruling APC, especially the northern Christian leaders have promised a showdown with the APC leadership, vowing never to support the same faith-ticket presented by the candidate’s party, Bola Tinubu.

Also, the Presidential candidate of the main opposition party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had also criticized the the same faith-ticket presented by the APC. Atiku had described the the ruling party’s ticket as “insensitive to the Nigerian Christians”, a statement that was met with fierce response from the Tinubu’s camp.

