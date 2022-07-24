.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

A political pressure group, The Nigerian Agenda for Inclusion, TNAI has alleged that since 2007, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has consistently floated the idea of political tickets that excluded Christians from power arrangement at the presidency level.

The group said the Christian community must put the facts before the presidential candidate of the APC and ask him some pertinent questions.

TNAI, in a statement issued by one of its Co-Conveners, Alex Obisesan, claimed that, “between 2007 and 2022, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu had at all material times opted for a Muslim-Muslim arrangement to the exclusion of Christians at the national level.

“Let us put the facts before the public so that the APC flag bearer and his party members can see that there is more to their choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for 2023.

“In addition to the 2007 allegation made against Tinubu, in 2011, he sponsored and worked for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Nuhu Ribadu-Fola Adeola.

“In 2015, he wanted a Buhari-Tinubu Muslim-Muslim ticket, but the idea was overwhelmingly rejected by top party members who worked against it.

“After the APC won in 2015, Asiwaju Tinubu again opted for a Muslim-Muslim leadership arrangement in the National Assembly, favouring Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmad Lawan, but failed, and as a result of that, he labelled some Nigerians betrayers.”

Continuing, the group, alleged that “in 2019, Tinubu succeeded with his Muslim-Muslim agenda by ensuring that Gbajabiamila and Lawan were elected the Speaker, House of Representatives and President of the Senate, respectively, not minding that the President of the country is a Muslim.

“He also ensured that Abdullahi Wase from Plateau State was elected the Deputy Speaker while he rejected the idea of a Christian from the North even when it was least convenient to do such.

“On another day, we will tell Nigerians more about what happened in the House of Representatives in 2015 due to Tinubu’s penchant for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“The time has come for the Christian community to ask Tinubu why he has consistently undermined the faith in Nigeria’s political leadership arrangement.

“Apparently, the primary reason he agreed to a Christian successor to Governor Tunde Fashola in Lagos State in 2015 was that he had hoped to get the Vice Presidential slot,” the statement added.