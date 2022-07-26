Atiku Abubakar

The All Progressive Congress Grassroots Governance Group APC G3 has advised the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to stop pretending that he is a unifier.

The group said that Atiku in 2015 supported power rotation, but in 2023 mobilized all his resources to stop power returning to the South because of his selfish interest.

APC G3 stated this in reaction to Atiku’s Friday morning interview where he said he quarreled with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the propriety of a Muslim-Muslim ticket since 2007, affirming it was the fundamental issue that caused their 2007 political separation.

APC G3 in a press release on Friday noted that the issues of power rotation is one factor that can deepen National unity, but Atiku opened a wound in the country just for his selfish interest.

The press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Omobolaji Sanni said “Atiku should just keep quiet and ponder on what he will tell the people that he denied their right to 2023.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not pretend, that is why he boldly and carefully took a running mate that is capable of helping him move Nigeria forward. Senator Kashim Shettima is eminently qualified to be the Vice-president of Nigeria.

“Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar should tell us what changed after he supported power rotation in 2015. He should not pretend to love the unity of the country. Infact, by his action, he has opened a new hole in the fabrics that holds the country together.

“Before speaking on the Muslim-muslim ticket, he should first apologize to Nigerians, the south and his party, PDP for his desperate

“He should also apologize to the good of the North for casting the region as desperate power mongers who are not ready to release power to other regions.

“If Atiku Abubakar is sincere and love Christians more than Tinubu, he should tell us how he handled the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto recently.

“The APC governor’s from the north with all boldness and national unity at heart, came out openly to support power shift to the north, but Atiku hid under a selfish excuse to work in the opposite.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima ticket has experience behind them, and will definitely offer solution to the very many problems of our country.

“Nigerians must ensure that people who are sneaky on the issues of National unity should not come near the sit of power,” the group added.