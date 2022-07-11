Dino Melaye

By Biodun Busari

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the choice of Sen Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Melaye said the decision had jeopardised the chances of APC winning 2023 presidential election, adding that the ruling party’s chieftains and stakeholders have rancours already.

According to Melaye, who was a member of APC before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 where he began his political career, the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is self-destruct.

Melaye said these in a video posted on his Instagram handle, @dinomelaye, on Monday, speaking with hilarity in Yoruba.

Nigerians have voiced mixed reactions over Tinubu’s decision to pick Shettima as his vice, which makes two persons of the same religion.

In his reaction via the video post, Melaye said: “APC don scatter. Fun ra won, won o fun ra won logun je. APC don pafuka. Fire alarm don go off. APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, wahala ti so, won tin ja won tin ja. Emi la o ni yosi?”

Translated: “APC has scattered. By their own hands shall they poison themselves.

“APC is doomed. Fire alarm has gone off. APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, problem has erupted. They are having rancor. Why won’t we be happy?”

