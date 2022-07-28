By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has decried perceived desperation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate for the support of Christians through whatever means as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

Speaking yesterday, Chairman of Kaduna State CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said a recent news briefing of an alleged group of Christians named, “Progressive Christian Clerics, North-West Zone” had shown the APC presidential candidate’s desperation to get the support of Christians under whatever guise.

Recall that some persons under the auspices of Progressive Christian Clerics, North-West Zone few days ago threw their weight behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC’s Presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and encouraged Christian faithful to ensure brotherliness, hence their decision to support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

According to the group, its membership cut across 19 northern states including Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, saying that Nigerians should be more concerned about electing leaders with capacity to tackle the daring security challenges and economic problems militating against the country’s progress rather than issues of religious and ethnic sentiments in a statement issued by its alleged zonal chairman, Reverend Moses Bitrus of Arise and Shine Prophetic Ministry Kaduna.

But Rev. Hayab, while denying the existence of the group, said, “I have all my life lived in Kaduna and as a Minister of the gospel and been opportuned to interact and know most of the Pastors in Kaduna. To the best of my ability l don’t know the name of the zonal chairman nor the existence of a group like that.

“It is a pity that with the desperation of the APC presidential candidate to convince Nigerians that they are being supported by the Christians in the country will definitely attract non existence group of people in the name of Christians claiming to support their candidacy to milk them.

“If they had seen Christians as important, l strongly believe they would have been consulted and carried along in the struggle of the presidency by the APC in nominating the running mate to its presidential candidate. Using names, groups or organisations that are alleged to be Christians will not change the reality of what CAN is talking about.

“Christians in the country know the difference between their genuine leaders from opportunists parading themselves as Christian groups. “Genuine Christians’ leaders will continue to speak out against divisive actions in the polity of the nation so that generations yet unborn will have a peaceful and united country.

“Anything that is not in the interest of all Nigerians CAN will not support it. CAN will distance itself from things that are meant to separate and cause suspicion, disharmony and hatred among the good people of Nigeria that desire the best from the leadership of the country. CAN will continue to preach peace, love and unity among its followers, believing that it is the only way they could live in peace without any form of suspicion but togetherness among Nigerians.”