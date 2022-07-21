.

says religious sentiments setback for country

A United State based Agriculturalist and chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC, Otunba Yomi Akingbade, has admonished Nigerians irrespective of their religion to focus on the capability and competence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kasim Shettima.

Akingbade, in a statement on Wednesday, while reacting to the official unveiling of Shettima, noted that the APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima have shown capacity, competence for good governance with commendable track records as former Governors of Lagos and Borno states respectively.

The businessman cum politician, lamented that religious sentiments had been a major setbacks to the growth, development, unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, adding that it was time Nigerians put aside such sentiments.

He further explained that what Nigerians should be yearning for is good governance, quality and accountable leadership, which the duo of Tinubu and Shettima would provide to Nigerians and the country.

Akingbade said: ” In 1993, all Nigerians in the North and South irrespective of religion voted for Abiola and Kingibe, who were then Muslim-muslim candidates and won. In 1993, Nigerians focused on the capacity and competence of Abiola and Kingibe, hence Nigerians voted for them. This is why, in 2023, Nigerians should also focus on the capacity and competence of Tinubu and Shettima, both would make Nigeria proud.”

He called on religious leaders in Nigeria to continue to preach peace, unity, and religious tolerance to the people, adding that ” Nigeria is a Nation blessed by God, and Nigerians should have the privilege to live in peace, unity and enjoy the resources in the land. This can only be possible or achieved by good governance, quality and accountable leadership, which Tinubu and Shettima represents.”