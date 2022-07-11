By Miftaudeen Raji

A legal practitioner and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Daniel Bwala, has quit the ruling party over Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Recall the presidential candidate the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had announced Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023.

Bwala announced his decision to quit the APC in a tweet via his Twitter handle.

He said his decision was “based on principles and conviction that I hold so dear.

“At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people,” Bwala added.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, he stated that Tinubu’s announcement of Shettima, as his running mate, was not “good news for the APC.”

He said the APC has chosen “politics over unity” and ignored the values of “inclusivity, tolerance, common prosperity and diversity.”

Bwala said Northern Muslims would have voted for a vice-president candidate, who is a Northern Christian.

Vanguard News