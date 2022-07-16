Musical genius, legend, afrobeats leader, fans celebrate Wizkid at 32

By David Royal

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and grammy award-winning artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, turned 32 today 16th July as fans took to social media platforms to celebrate the legendary singer.

Wizkid who made his debut in the Nigerian music industry in 2011 is still making bigger waves both local and international

In many ways, he has contributed in promoting Nigerian music in Africa and other parts of the world, with his songs gaining massive airplays and topping the list of both local and international music charts.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter started recording music at the age of 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

Wizkid has greatly contributed to the success of Afrobeats by fusing his sounds with that of other international musicians, thereby putting Nigeria and Africa on the map. The ‘Joro’ crooner has recorded a huge success in his music career, won many international awards like:

MTV Europe Music Awards (2)

• Soul Train Music Awards (2)

• BET Awards (3)

• NAACP Image Awards (2)

• Grammy Awards (1)

• AFRIMA (4)

• Billboard Music Awards (3)

Aside getting recognitions from International award organizers, Wizkid has worked with top European musicians like Beyonce, Drake, Wale, Tyga, Chris Brown among others. In 2019, Wizkid was listed among the African musicians to feature in Beyonce’s Lion King album. The song which Beyonce featured Wizkid in titled “Brown Skin Girl” became a hit and it won him his first Grammy award.

With the trending hashtags #WizkidAt32, #Machala, his fans, also known as Wizkid FC, took to Twitter to celebrate the star.

A fan, @lagossultan, said, “Nigeria have crude but Wizkid is Nigeria’s biggest export.

“Happy life anniversary to the GOAT (Greatest of All Times) of afrobeat. Biggest African musical artiste ever.”

Another fan, @ceejayok26, tweeted, “32 looks good on you Big Wiz. May the oil on your head never dry. Cheers to more life and good music.”

@starwiz_whizboi “Tommorrow is world wizkid day! Wizkid FC worldwide y’all get ready to celebrate the Biggest artist in Africa Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim! Live long 🌟 boy 🖤🐐🐐🐐”

Praying for the singer, @wizjnr9 tweeted, “Happy birthday to the greatest African artist of all time, Big Wiz. Wishing you the best in life. #WizkidAt32”

“Happy Birthday Big Wiz. More wins, keep soaring higher in good health and sound mind. #Machala #WizkidAt32,” @edthesongwriter prayed.

A disc jockey, @djjamzy_, tweeted, “If you’re playing at a party and the party is boring and you want them to start turning up, just play a Wizkid song and see the reaction of the crowd. Happy birthday Big Wiz. Keep making Nigeria global. God bless you. #WizkidAt32”

Hailing Wizkid for his young look, @kimberly_donne wrote, “Happy birthday Big Wiz, 32 looking like 16; forever young

“As for your birthday present, you’ll get it when you get on a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Long live the King of AfroPop.”

“Happy birthday to Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid as he turns 32! Long life Machala in good health and prosperity always 🦅”

@JoeyAkan “On this day, 5 years ago, Wizkid released the greatest Afrobeats album that never was. The greatest “Afrobeats to the world” album.”

@alhajinuell “By now wizkid neck suppose don Dey pain am, e no easy to carry afrobeats for head #WizkidAt32

@Big__Derah “Happy Birthday to WIZKID, a musical genius, Legend & Afrobeats Leader.

•1st Afrobeats Artiste to Win a Grammy award

•1st Nigerian to have a BB Hot 100 Entry

•1st & Only🇳🇬to peak Top 10 on the BB Hot 100 Chart

•1st & only🇳🇬to sell out the 02 arena 3x in 45 mins🐐#WizkidAt32″