Introduction

My name is Olawale West also known as Westkiss. I’m a musician and my genre of music is Afro. I’m currently in the West Empire Music Entertainment which basically belongs to me. I love to swim and I’m also an outdoor person but music has really been a big part of me whatever mood I find myself, I do music because music also comes with one’s vibe.

I’m from Ekiti State and I was brought up in Ikorodu, Lagos, I came from a family of five.

I attended Gateway Polytechnic, Gaposa where I studied public administration. I wanted to become an army officer as a kid, but as I grow up, I found passion in music so I chose music, and my family also supported my decision to do music.

Music journey and plans

I started pursuing music career 10 years ago, as at then, I use to look up to great artists and also use inspiration from them to write my own lyrics even though I wasn’t doing it enough due to school works, as time goes by, I found so much pleasure in writing my own songs and putting it out for people to listen, ever since I started dropping my songs, the support I got from people has been encouraging, and this has made me realise the best I can become in my music career.

I want to push music to a great level in order to empower other artists as I want to be known for music. I’ll also like to join hands with other great singers in expanding Afrobeat. But I’ll like to make a little difference from what others have been doing with Afrobeat, as I’ve made different features of beats in my songs just to make a little different. I have so many plans when it comes to music but I put all in God’s hands as I also work towards it.

Current project

I’m currently working on my second EP, which is about to drop on the 10th of July 2022. I’ll urge everyone to watch out for it and please keep supporting West Music.

I have street sensation artist across the mainland which their vibes are been enjoyed from

Dablixx Osha, Kesari Okala, to Eazy9ja, Kunlex B and others.

Relationship with Ajimovoix

Ajimovoix Drums is a big motivator who loves seeing growth in all mankind, his love for my craft is exceptional and real,

He is my brother from the same city of Ikorodu; he also made some unique sounds for me of which I’m yet to share with with you guys.

I am honestly praying he gets more accolades to his craft because he is a good person.

Dream artist partnership

I will love to work with Wizkid because he has always been my mentor and his musics inspire me a lot.

Relationship status

I’m currently in a relationship.

Projection in nearest future

Although I’m in the race but I see myself bringing so many artists together and across the world as I’d like to expand my music career and also inspire other artists to come.

Words for fans, other up and coming artists

I’d like to advise my fans not to ever give up on their dreams, just keep doing that which you have passion for as it will all work out for good.

And to other hustling artists, I’ll advise everyone to keep pushing and hope for the best, they should also stay loyal and respect the older artists in the industry.