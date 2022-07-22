By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

It was joy and funfair last Saturday, 16 July, 2022 when the popular Evangel College Valedictory Service, Graduation & Prize Giving Ceremony made a comeback after it was paused for two years by COVID-19 pandemic.

In an event that saw several prices awarded to several outstanding students and especially to the best overall academic best students –Daniel Udeh (85.25% average), Nkwocha David Chibuzor (85.13%) and Samuel Precious Nmesoma (84.31%) – the principal of the school, Deacon Egwu Moses, said the graduating set was “one of the most peaceful set” Evangel College has had.

Therefore, “I prophesy by this mandate as the principal, that ‘the peace of the Lord that passeth all understanding’ shall remain with them, in Jesus’ name!”

Delivering the keynote address titled “Survival Skills & the Environment”, Dr Osa Mbonu-Amadi, who was irked by the late coming of the guests which made the event to start about two hours late, advised Africans to end the so-called culture of African time, saying time is more valuable than money, and therefore successful people do not waste time.

Dr. Osa advised the students to strive to acquire in life basic survival skills such as driving, ridding bicycle, motorcycle, basic knowledge of electricity and electrical appliances, house chores, sewing, sports, familiarizing themselves with the forest and the things it contains, the streams, the ocean and swimming – all of which will come handy to them from time to time in the course of their lives.

“You must also join forces with others for good, especially political forces. Never abandon the running of your lives to criminals and people of questionable characters. Join other good people to vote-in good people that will make good policies that will make your life and the lives of the greatest number of people good,” said the keynote speaker.

Other speakers at the event were Reverend Dr Tobias Ozoemena, who represented the District Superintendent of Badagry District of Assemblies of God Church and proprietors of Evangel College, Rev. Dr J.A Ikpe, and Rev. Gabriel Owolabi.

Speaking on the topic, “Stepping into your future with confidence”, Rev. Dr Ozoemena told the graduands: “Because grace is going ahead of you, disgrace will never see you. Never mind that the ignorant looks down on the value of education. As one of the founding fathers of America, Benjamin Franklin, said, “investment in education pays the interest”.

“One thing very important is for you to be reminded of the oven where you were baked: Evangel College is a great and reliable brand in qualitative education… I have no doubt that what has been planted in you cannot be easily rooted out.”