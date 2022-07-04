The demolition.

By Bose Adelaja

Worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Mushin, Lagos State, on Sunday, conducted their church service at a nearby event centre.

This is just as the remaining part of the church structure was pulled down by the state government.

Recall that the church, located opposite 17, Cardoso street, off Martin street, gave way on Friday and men of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, mobilised their bulldozer to the scene to demolish the remaining part of the structure.

The demolition exercise was concluded on Sunday, as the bulldozer reached ground zero at about 5p.m.

It was learnt that the church leadership, therefore, conducted its Sunday service at an event center located at Apesi street, by LUTH Road as part of efforts to comply with the directive by the state government.

Vanguard gathered that the turn out of the worshippers was not that impressive due to the sudden change of location.

A resident of Mushin, Abass Akinpelu, said the worshippers were thanking God that the collapse did not record loss of life or injury.

“Although they were unhappy at the development, but they were full of appreciation that no life was lost or injuries sustained as a result of the incident.”

The church leaders declined comment when contacted, but a source said the collapse beat their imagination as substandard materials were not used for the construction.

The insider said: “The structure was solid but we don’t know why the collapse occured.

“For instance, the machines they brought there (on Saturday) broke down at the first hit, which indicated that it was a strong building.

“It’s unfortunate the last gallery part broke off and resulted to all these.

“They have resumed demolition today (Sunday) but in all, God be praised and His will be done,” said the source.

Vanguard had reported that the building under construction, had given way at about 6.30p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the demolition exercise of the remaining part of the building began at about 5p.m. under the supervision of LASBCA General Manager, Engineer Gbolahan Oki, to avert any secondary incident in the area.

The officials stormed the scene immediately the collapse was noticed, but waited till the following day to commence the hitch-free demolition exercise which was concluded on Sunday.

Though no casualty was recorded, Vanguard gathered that the church contravened the approval granted them by the state government.

Engineer Oki, who addressed the church leadership on Saturday, made them understand the gravity of their offence and that the demolition was of their interest.

Despite measures taken by the state government to tackle the menace of building collapse, it is almost becoming a recurring decimal in the state.

As part of measures to forestall the menace, the Lagos State government ordered the immediate stoppage of approval for the construction of building above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West.

