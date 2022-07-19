The Executive Head of Corporate Affairs for MultiChoice Nigeria, Ms Caroline Oghuma, has made the PR Power List 2022 as one of the top 50 Public Relations and Communication professionals in Nigeria. The recognition was in celebration of Ms Oghuma’s professionalism and its significant contribution to business and the elevation of the PR profession.

The PR Power List, which is a first-of-its-kind, is in honour of outstanding PR and Communications professionals in Nigeria. The list was derived after a rigorous evaluation process by GLG Communications, in partnership with The Guardian, as part of activities commemorating the World PR Day, celebrated every July 16.

Oghuma was listed among ‘Change Makers’ in the industry comprising renowned experts, agency founders, intermediate leaders and respected innovators in the Nigerian PR space. Reacting to the prestigious recognition, Oghuma said she is delighted to be recognized for her contribution to the industry alongside industry icons. “I’m so delighted and honoured to have been listed among other inspiring PR and communications professionals in Nigeria. . I remain committed to displaying excellence in my work to elevate the perception of our noble profession,” she said.

Oghuma joined MultiChoice in 2014 and has been instrumental in shaping the reputation of the company. Her innovative approach to brand communication increased publicity for the company and has helped to maintain a positive brand image for the company. She also initiated product education and engagement initiatives, leading to improved understanding of the brand among customers

Oghuma has also maintained a strong presence as a stakeholder in the marketing communication industry. Her impact and contribution won her industry recognitions such as the 2019 BrandCom PR Manager of the Year award and 2020 Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria’s Pay TV Most Effective Corporate Communications Professional award. Prior to her career in MultiChoice, she worked with MTN and Stanbic IBTC.