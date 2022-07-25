Multi-talented singer, Wizkid set to feature in Wiz Khalifa's new album "Multiverse"

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Music Wizzes, Wizkid & Wiz Khalifa are on for a monster collaboration as Wiz Khalifa’s new album “Multiverse” is set to be released on July 29th.

The American rapper revealed earlier this year that a song with Afrobeats Superstar singer, Wizkid would be dropping soon when he posted on his Instagram page with the caption :

“Wiz X Wiz”

Wiz Khalifa and @Wizkidayo on the wayTELL EVERYBODY!!!!#multiverse.

The “Young, Wild & Free” and “See you again” crooner, Wiz Khalifa is one of the many American stars leveraging the Afrobeats wave as he chose to collaborate with one of Africa’s finest music superstar, Wizkid.

It’s been a stellar year for The Grammy award-winning Superstar, Wizkid.

He recently became the first African artiste to win a major category at the BET Awards as his international hit/ Billboard Top 10 charting single, “Essence” ft. American Pop star, Justin Beiber and superstar singer, Tems won the Best Collaboration Award.

Similarly, Starboy’s featured track on American superstar singer; Chris Brown’s Breezy album- “Call Me Everyday” recently debuted on the US Billboard Top 100 Charts and the song is making waves in streams, listening and airplays all over the world.

Surely, this is another BIG WIN for BIG WIZ; Another potential award-winning/ Billboard charting single is up in the works for the multi-talented singer as he delivers a fantastic verse in Wiz Khalifa’s “Multiverse”.