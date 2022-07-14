Mudiame University Irrua (MUI) has announced reduction of up to 50 per cent in tuition fees in an attempt to improve access to quality education in the country.

Coupled with an Employment Guarantee Policy, where all first class graduates in the school are offered automatic employment, and possible exchange Programme to universities abroad, the school in a release said payment of tuition fees would be allowed in installment to assuage the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.



Announcing the development, the Chancellor, Prof Sunny Eromosele Eboh said all applicants who are indigenes of Esan area of Edo would enjoy scholarship that will see them pay only 50 per cent of their tuition fees.



Eboh added that all Edo citizens would be offered 30 per cent scholarship while Niger Delta indigenes would enjoy 20 per cent of their tuition fees.



He noted that the development is with immediate effect, especially for prospective students who are seeking admission into degree Programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.



According to him, the school currently offers degree programmes in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Food Science & Technology, Material and Metallurgical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Economics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biotechnology, Physics with Electronics and Mathematics.



Eboh said qualified students could apply and get instant admission by logging on to www.mudiameuniversity.edu.ng/prospective-students.