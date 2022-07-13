MTN Foundation has invested close to N1bn in the past 16 years in the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON).

The Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi (OFR) revealed this during the 15th MTNF-MUSON Graduation Concert held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Speaking at the graduation concert, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi (OFR) said, “MTN entered into a partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria in 2006 and since then, we have not looked back. So far, we have expended nearly N1bn to make sure that the objectives of the MUSON centre are achieved.”

In partnership with MUSON, MTN Foundation provides scholarships to 30 eligible musically talented youth annually.

The scholarship grant covers tuition, books and transportation and more over a two-year period. Upon graduation, each recipient is awarded an internationally recognised Diploma in Music by MUSON.

According to a report published by KPMG, it was revealed that the Nigerian music sector’s revenue grew from 26 million US dollars in 2014 to 34 million dollars in 2018.

This figure is expected to grow to 44 million dollars by 2023. Speaking to the 2022 class, Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi (OFR) mni assured them that their future will be guaranteed if they continue to hone their musical skills and talents.

Recently, the MTN Foundation donated a modern music studio and musical equipment worth nearly 100m to the MUSON School of Music.

The donation included a modern fully-equipped music studio; 30 laptops; one unit of Professional 4 and a half Octaves Marimba, custom series; 1 unit of Malltech 4.0 Octave Bob Becker Ragtime Xylophone; 1 unit of Viscount Unico 400 Organ – A 3 manual organ with 32 notes pedalboard, 56 Register Tabs plus 7 Orchestral Registers; 4 Units of Stentor “Conservatoire” Violin; 3 Units of Armstrong USA Trumpets and 3 units of Essex EUP-116 Upright Piano.

The MTN Foundation, through its Youth Empowerment initiative, continues to support young creative talents.

Since 2006, the Foundation has fully funded and developed over 350 music scholars through scholarship awards for a two-year diploma at the MUSON School of Music.