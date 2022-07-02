By Efe Onodjae

The Make-A-Mark Youth Summit Empowerment Initiative has released financial supports to 50 young residents in Lagos’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

The summit is being championed by Focus Initiative Concern, FIC, a social enterprise that focuses on the development of youth and their impact on society.

The Make-A-Mark Youth Summit was held in Lagos where over 100 youths, students, and other businesses owners such as Sterling Banks, Betking, and others in the state were present.

Speaking with newsmen, founder of FIC, Mrs. Funmi Olotu, explained that the summit aimed at creating a platform for adequate training, mentorship, support and empowerment for the youths who ventured into Small and Medium-sized businesses.

According to Olotu: “The summit will also serve as a means of encouragement to other youths that have different skills and dreams, to start something that can help them and develop the nation as a whole.

“Like Franklin D. Roosevelt, we can not always build the future for our youths, but we can build our youths for the future.

“I am challenging us all to use this summit as another step in the development of ourselves and our businesses”

African Farmer MOGAJI who has been into farming for 26 years and farmed all over the country was present at the event as speaker,

According to Mogaji:”The state Government should be a role model to the youths on the importance of farming and also partner with private sectors that are working with Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs from there, they can pick out youths who are doing well and showcase it to other youths on the need to remain in agriculture.

“Furthermore, we must appreciate the fact that Nigeria youths are passionate about owning a business and that’s a great step for future entrepreneurial in the country,” he added.