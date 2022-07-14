By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Madison’s Sons Frontiers (MSF) also known as Doctors Without Boarders has alerted Nigerian government on the growing influx of Malnourished children in northwest part of the country.

The MSF which is an international humanitarian group said it’s personnel are working hard to bring to light, the cases of malnutrition among children in Northwest Nigeria.

The humanitarian group said they have raised a similar alarm about the unprecedented influx of malnourished children in it’s nutrition centre in Maiduguri, Borno state.

This time, according to the statement, MSF is communicating on the northwest part of the country, where MSF it is working on nutrition in five states.

The MSF further said a large part of the population in northern Nigeria are chronically vulnerable to food and nutrition insecurity.

It highlighted a combination of many factors that include escalating violence , disruption of access to farming and livelihoods as responsible for the growing health and nutrition crisis in the northwest Nigeria.

Other factors according to the International NGO are widespread displacement and soaring food prices, that are largely overlooked by the international humanitarian stakeholders.