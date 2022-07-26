By Adeleye Adegboyega

It’s another big win for Superstar singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as “Tems” who records her first ever entry as a lead artiste on the world’s biggest music chart- Billboard Hot 100, her hit single “Free Mind” debuts at No. #90 on the global music chart.

The self-produced (alongside Omeiza) catchy vibe “Free Mind” is one of the melodious & sonorous hit singles off Tems’ wonderful EP-“For Broken Ears” and it is the fourth time she would be featuring on the Billboard Charts after “Essence(remix.)” ft. Wizkid & Justin Beiber which peaked at No.9, Drake’s ‘Fountains’ which peaked at number 26 in September 2016. as well as “Wait for You” ft. Future & Drake which peaked on top of the charts (at No.1.).Tems joins Wizkid as the only African artistes with four Billboard Hot 100 Entries.(Drake’s One Dance-peak #1, Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl- peak#76, Essence-peak#9 & Chris Brown’s Call me Everyday-peak#76)

Billboard Hot 100: #90(new) Free Mind, @temsbaby

The superstar singer now has two songs currently on the chart; her first solo entry “Free Mind” debuts #90 as well as Future’s Wait for you ft. Drake #5 has spent 12 weeks on the chart. Tems concurrently boasts a record of 10 entries on the recently launched Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart including ‘Essence’, ‘Free Mind’, ‘Higher, Found’, ‘Damages’, ‘Replay’, ‘The Key’, ‘Ice T’, Crazy Things’, and ‘Interference’.

Crazy Things are happening for “Daughter of grace”, Tems

It has been a stellar year for the amazing songstress with great and award-winning feats/achievements to her name and her music has enjoyed raves from all over the world. She was recently credited as a songwriter on Music legend, Beyonce’s upcoming 2022

album ‘Renaissance’ for track 10 ‘Move’ under her full name Temilade Openiyi.

Tems also featured on the soundtrack of Marvel Studio’s latest production; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as she sang a cover of Bob Marley’s No, Woman No Cry with a Kendrick Lamar sample of Alright.

Grateful to the amazing people at @MarvelStudios. BIG LOVE to the legend Ryan Coogler.



It's @temsbaby on the official Black panther 2 trailer. My father in heaven. Thank you once again💙



Rest in peace @chadwickboseman🙏🏾💙



— Muyiwa Awoniyi (@IAmDonawon) July 24, 2022

Similarly, At the BET Awards held earlier this year“, Tems” became the first-ever female African artiste to win the BET Best International Act. The phenomenal singer was nominated in three categories and won two, She lost the ‘Best New Artiste’ category to US rapper, Latto.

However, she went on to achieve another historic feat alongside Afrobeats Superstar- Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun “Wizkid” and American pop star- Justin Beiber. The fire collaboration for the remix of Wizkid’s international hit/ Billboard Top 10 charting single, “Essence” won BET Best Collaboration Award as both Afrobeats sensations won Africa her first major category at the BET Awards. The daughter of grace also won Raymond Weil International Award.- “Best International Act” at the o2 Silver Clef Awards organized by Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Organisation.

“Thank you, thank you BET, thank you everyone”, I wanna give, I mean

this award is for really Wiz, Africa and I just want to say that great

thing is happening out of Africa and the light is on everyone there and I

just want to..This is dedicated to Africa and Nigeria. Thank you..

~2022, Temilade Openiyi “Tems” @temsbaby

Indeed, “Crazy tings are happening” for Africa’s finest & talented Queen of Afrobeats, Tems as she continues to be the leading vibe in the country and all over the world.