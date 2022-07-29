By Japhet Davidson

As the wave-making action-comedy, ‘Money Miss Road’ enters its second week in cinemas across the globe, the producers have unveiled some goodies for cinema lovers at designated cinemas in Nigeria, to enable more people indulge in the fun.

Themed: BOGOF ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’, the treat allows the audience a chance to enter as a pair from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 of July at designated cinemas like: Filmhouse Surulere, Lagos; Kada Cinema, Benin, Edo State; Silverbird Cinema, Ikeja, Lagos; Silverbird Cinema Jabi, Abuja and Viva Cinema, Ibadan. “Thanks to our sponosrs, we are able to offer you buy one get one free opportunity. It is the chance to grab a friend to see the film that has been described as a breath of fresh air”, says Obi Emelonye, the film director and writer.

‘Money Miss Road’ filmed at locations in Lagos and Abuja highlights the struggles of two friends, whose lives changed for good and bad after an encounter with a criminal kingpin, as they battled with too much money but little peace of mind.

The film, which opened on July 22, 2022, was produced by Joy Odiete (producer of ‘Gone’) and features Charly Boy Oputa, Josh Alfred (Josh2funny), Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Oma Iyasara, Anthony Monjaro and Kelvin Oduah. According to the producer: “We know that all societal issues cannot be corrected in one day, but ‘Money Miss Road’ succinctly covered all the salient points on what dynamics certain issues should take in terms of closure. Anyone who watched our first production, ‘Gone’, will like ‘Money Miss Road’.”

RELATED NEWS