By Juliet Ebirim

Industry elites and journalists on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, joined Blue Pictures for the screening of its riveting new production ‘Money Miss Road’.

The exclusive event was held at the Blue Pictures Cinema, Onikan, Lagos, and had in attendance the film’s cast members Jidekene Achufusi better known as Swanky JKA, Charly Boy Oputa, producer Joy Efe Odiete – CEO of Blue Pictures, as well as film executives and investors.

The action comedy which hit the cinemas on Friday, July 22, 2022, was directed by UK-based multiple award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye. The project which is a collaboration of Blue Pictures Entertainment, Codeo Limited and The Nollywood Factory, captures the struggles, dreams and drive of downtown existence, highlighting the lives of two friends, Josiah (Josh2funny) and Joseph (Jide Achufusi), whose chance encounter with Diokpa (Charly Boy), a ruthless criminal kingpin would set up for a life if luxury and misery, as their rat race for survival unravels.

Joy Odiete stated that the movie addresses social vices “Money Miss Road is a buffet served with a lot for everyone to chew on, seeing all that’s going on in the country today.

We see people running into money they never thought they could ever have,” Odiete said.

Reiterating Odiete’s thoughts, Emelonye who doubles as the film’s writer, added that the story is inspired by the ‘get rich quick’ trend that is fast becoming a lifestyle for many young people.

Impressively, the film recorded rave reviews from attendees. The unanimous ovation ended with an interactive session between the cast, crew and members of press.

“Money Miss Road” is executively produced by Odinaka Emmanuel Offia in partnership with Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island, Lagos. It stars Jidekene Achufusi, Josh2Funny, Charly Boy, Anthony Monjaro, Chioma Adibe, Melvin Oduah among others.