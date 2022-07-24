By Musa Na Allah Sokoto

Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) has secured conviction of three persons arraigned on one count charge for the contravening of provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

The Convicted persons were arraigned alongside other persons for failing o submit declarations of activities in line with extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML.of the EFCC.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ahmad Mahmud of the Federal High Court Sokoto convicted and sentenced Aminu Sahabi to five years imprisonment or pay the fine of one hundred and twenty five thousand (N125, 000) after pleading guilty to the charge.

Justice Mahmud also convicted and fined Nasiru Mohammed the sum of one hundred and twenty five thousand naira.

The Judge also convicted another Car dealer Umar Muhammad for 5 years with an option of a 125,000 fine after pleaded with the charge of the Money laundering prohibition act 2011.

The judge further discharged and acquitted Sanusi Bello on the ground that the prosecution counsel failed to prove his case beyond reasonable against the accused

speaking to Journalists at the premises of the Court, Counsel to the EFCC Habila Jonathan expresses satisfaction with the judgment saying it will serve as a deterrent to other would be offenders.