Mojec Meter Asset Company Ltd. (M3AC) has categorically denied all allegations of diverting funds meant for the procurement of prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

This is coming on the heels of a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requesting that commercial banks restrict the account of 10 companies that received power sector intervention funds under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) for 180 days pending the outcome of its investigation.

In a statement by the Mojec Meter Asset Company Ltd (M3AC), the company stated that it had never been involved in the diversion of any funds and was ready to provide all needed documentation in order to prove its innocence and clear its name.

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a Federal Government initiative in collaboration with the distribution companies (DisCOs) that is geared towards ensuring mass metering of Nigerians across the country.

The programme was part of the Governments efforts geared at bridging the country’s metering gap and also cushioning the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria. Under the programme, the Federal Government would provide loan facilities to local manufacturers for the procurement and manufacturing of prepaid meters which would then be sold to the consumers through the distribution companies.

Mojec Meters was one of the companies selected to provide the prepaid meters for eight out of the eleven distribution companies. Under the terms of its agreement with these DisCos, Mojec meters performed satisfactorily and supplied its due allocation to all its partner DisCos across the country.

To buttress its performance record, Mojec said it had the certificates of completion as issued by all the DisCos and was ready to provide all required documentation to the relevant authorities in order to ensure that it was cleared of any wrong-doing.

The company went on further to state that under the terms of its agreement in the NMMP programme, there was no way for funds to have been received without evidence of performance and due verification by a number of organizations including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which is the agency tasked with the responsibility to regulate, monitor and oversee the operations of all companies operating in the power and energy sector.

The company expressed dismay at the unfounded allegations and stated its readiness to provide all necessary documentation for verification and cooperate with the relevant authorities, regulatory bodies and stakeholders to ensure a speedy resolution and ensure its name was cleared of all unfounded accusations whilst assuring their customers of their commitment to upholding the rule of law and providing quality service and products.