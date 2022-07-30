Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Medical laboratory scientist council in Nigeria, MLSCN, disclosed that it has closed four laboratories and sealed 34 others in Osun state.

It also said four quack practitioners were arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, MLSCN Head of Inspection unit, Dr James Ogbeche said the four closed laboratories will remain under lock till the owners upgraded their facilities while those sealed must ensure conformity with the rules and regulations of the council.

“The MLSCN Team has been in Osun State since Julv 25, combing the nooks and crannies of the State to ensure that medical laboratory facilities in the State are fit for purpose and operating according to high ethical standards, which MLSCN considers to be sacrosanct. The team has visited various town in the State, including Osogbo, Iwo, Ejigbo, Ilesha, Ijebu Ijesha, Ife, Modakeke, Ede etc. The details of the findings and actions taken are listed below.

“71 laboratories were inspected across the towns, four were locked, 34 sealed and three persons were arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“Some of the facilities were not registered with the council, some did not have qualified medical laboratory scientists and operating without recourse to safety standard, as some laboratories operates inside a kitchen”.

Speaking, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said the state has also put in place team to follow up on the council’s effort to ensure that the affected laboratories did not reopen illegally.

