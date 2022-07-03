By Sherifat Lawal
Following Wizkid’s declaration of Love for both Burnaboy and Wizkid, social media awakened to mixed reactions.
The popular Afro-pop musician made this declaration on stage at the Afronation music festival on Saturday night.
He said: “I got love for Burnaboy, I got love for Davido, I got love for everybody and I wanna thank you the fans for supporting us.”
While some have greeted the singer’s confession of love with commendation, his speech has also met with condemnation.
Some are of the opinion that Wizkid was trying to leverage the fan base of both Burnaboy and Davido to sell his yet-to-be-released album, saying they are sure it’s in the pipeline.
Some others think it’s a genuine act of humility for Wizkid to have made such a declaration openly on stage.
Below are some of such reactions as people opine differently.