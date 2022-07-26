.

By Biodun Busari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was briefed yesterday on the directive of the United Nations Working Group (UNWG) for his immediate and unconditional release.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said this in a statement on Monday following his routine visit to the separatist agitator in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja.

Ejiofor said Kanu was delighted to receive the news that an international body has waded in to demand for his release.

The lawyer added that he informed Kanu about his victory over the nation’s security agencies at the Federal High Court, in Awka, Anambra state last week.

He, however, said Kanu was sad over the persistent killings of youths in the South East which he said it was state-sponsored.

The statement partly read: “Our team of lawyers conducted the Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where Onyendu is being held in solitary confinement, for over a year now.

“Onyendu was briefed on the latest communication from the United Nations Working Group (UNWG), which directed for his immediate and unconditional release from custody.

“Onyendu was exceedingly delighted that such respected World Body has finally intervened to activate an immediate change to the status quo.

“Onyendu was enthused by the courage, industry, and intelligence demonstrated by the Federal High Court, Awka in the landmark Judgement delivered on my case on the 22nd day of July 2022 against the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu (Ijele Speaks).

“Onyendu extolled the judiciary for reaffirming the age-old belief that the “Court is the last hope of the common Man”.

“Onyendu was however, deeply traumatized and saddened by the spate of extrajudicial killings going on in the South-East region. Consequently, he urged for restraint on the part of the State sponsored Militia group who engage in these unprovoked/unjustified killings.

“Onyendu reaffirms that he has been consistent with his admonition for total peace in the South-East region, devoid of all forms of criminalities.

“Hence, he expressed worry that those who are purportedly fighting this crime are unfortunately, the people who are now pepertrating heinous crimes against the people they are statutorily mandated to protect.”

In his usual message to his followers, Kanu asked them to maintain peace amid wanton killings in the region.

“Furthermore, Onyendu implores UmuChineke to maintain ABSOLUTE peace and calm even on the face of the unprovoked attacks/killings.

“He seized the opportunity to remind everyone once again, to note, that the script being acted is not far from being targeted at deploying measures that will bring two brothers into needless confrontation,” the statement added.