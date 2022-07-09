By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

In its bid to ensure boat mishaps are a thing of the past on the Lagos Waterways, the Lagos State Government has vowed to enforce safety measures and go after substandard boat operators.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, stated this while reacting to recent boats mishaps during television interview.

The General Manager who condoled with the families of victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in the state noted that his agency has done so much to reduce the issue of boat mishaps to the barest minimum.

Part of the safety measures Emmanuel explained, include: LASWA’s Search and Rescue Unit, established to fully deal with incident operations in the different locations of the State Water Ways to improve response time during emergencies.

Emmanuel added that with the huge potential of water transportation in the state, Government was doing all it could to ensure that the sector is not only viable but safe and is thus ready to come down hard on any operator who endangers the lives of people while operating in the sector.

He said, “One of the boat drivers whose actions led to a boat mishap some years back was recently sentenced to life imprisonment.

“We are coming harder on operators who are compromising standards. With the huge capital committed to the water transportation sector, we cannot fold our arms and allow mediocrity.”

The LASWA GM further stated that his agency parley with the manufacturer of Yamaha, which manufactures most of the engines used in boats in Lagos State to reduce the price they are selling to the boat operators to enhance safety while running the boats journey.

He admonished passengers on the water ways to be safety conscious always.

“The life jacket can save you. Buy your own life jacket if you must. Inspect the life jackets that you are given and make sure it does not have holes or is torn, while avoiding night travels. Safety consciousness is a collective responsibility, if you see something unusual on the Waterways, say it,” Emmanuel said.

