By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, effected minor cabinet reshuffle after swearing in seven new ministers.

The president also assigned portfolios to the newly appointed seven ministers

Those sworn in are Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers) and Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo).

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nnanna Opiah (Imo), Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi).

Umana Okon Umana was appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Gbemisola Saraki, formerly Minister of State for Transportation, is now Minister of State, Mines and Steel, while Olorunimbe Mammora formerly Minister of State for Health, now takes over as Minister of Science and Technology.

The former Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, is now the Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs; Muazu Jaji Sambo is Minister of Transportation and Umar Ibrahim El Yakub, Minister of State for Works and Housing

Goodluck Nnanna Opiah is the Minister of State Education; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Minister of State for Health; Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu, Minister of State, Science and Technology; Odum Udi, Minister of State, Environment, while Ademola Adewole Adegoroye is the Minister of State, Transportation

The swearing-in took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential House, Abuja just before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

The new ministers are replacing those who resigned their appointments to contest for elective offices during the 2023 general elections.

In his remark, President Muhammadu congratulated the new ministers and urged them to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

The president reminded the new ministers of his administration’s cardinal objectives of improving the economy, fight corruption and enthrone infrastructure development.

He advised them to take wise counsels and work closely with permanent secretaries in their various ministries.

Presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting, a minute silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, who died on Tuesday evening, hours after meeting with the president.

The cabinet meeting was attended by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present were Ministers of Mines and Steel Development: Olamilekan Adegbite; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources: Timipre Sylva, Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi Esan, while other ministers attended virtually from their offices in Abuja.