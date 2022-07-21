.

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, have given notice that they will ‘Totally Shut Down’ primary Schools and all local government councils in Enugu state, if the councils in the state fail to implement the N30,000 minimum wage consequential adjustments for it’s member workers.

The development is coming few weeks after primary Schools in the state were shut down due the same reason of none payment of minimum wage for primary school teachers in the state since it’s implementation, 30 months ago.

In a press briefing addressed by the leadership of both unions in the state, on Thursday, Comrades Kenneth Ugwueze of NULGE and Theophilus Nweke Odo of NUT lamented that they were the most improvised workers in the state.

They disclosed that the two unions met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state on June 3 2022 where the Governor requested to be allowed one month Grace to deal with the matter.

“A month and two weeks down the line, nothing positive has emerged from the government towards addressing the matter. Instead the implementation is tactfully being delayed with unfulfilled promises that the issue would soon be over.

“Accordingly, the two affected industrial unions in the state (NUT and NULGE) wish to state unequivocally that if by Wednesday, 27th July, 2022, the national minimum wage of N30, 000 with its consequential adjustment is not implemented and seen to be implemented for workers in those two unions, industrial peace and harmony may not be guaranteed in the two sectors in Enugu state,” they warned.

NULGE’s state President, Kenneth Ugwueze noted that he minimum wage was an act established by the National Assembly because of the of the inflation in the country which Enugu state domesticated, adding that this would be the first time that there will be differentials in salary scales in the state.

“We were promised January and in October 2021our biometrics were captured and since the judgment of National Industrial court committees were set yet to no avail. The economic pressures being faces by workers is better imagined.

“Therefore, after our meeting we resolve that by Wednesday 27, we’ve sent notices, we will withdraw our services in LGAs including primary health centres because we have endured enough. It’s a seven days notice to show commitment. We are doing so now because we were informed that the account departments were asked to work the voucher for July with the old salary scale.

“We can also tell you that the present federation allocation of local government councils can comfortably pay the minimum wage,” the union leaders disclosed.