The Armed Forces of Nigeria has received commendation for the increased onslaught against illegal bunkering in the South-South region.

The Niger-Delta Environment Restoration Coalition stated this in a press release on Thursday.

The press release signed by the President of the group, Mr. Justice Eselomo, said that apart from saving the country huge amount of money that would have gone into the hands of the criminals, the anti-illegal bunkering operations is helping to save the Flora and fauna and health of the people in the region.

The coalition said the combined forces by the military is yielding results and attributed the renewed vigor with which the troops are going against the economic saboteurs to the determination of the Chief of Defence, Gen. LEO Irabor to rid the region of economic saboteurs.

“We recall that the CDS took his message against oil theft to the Niger-Delta where he met the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru and other stakeholders of the region.

“We also commend the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and men of the Navy for their remarkable efforts.

“In just 14 days, troops discovered a total of Three Million and Seventy Four Thousand (3,074,000) litres of Automotive Gas Oil, Three Million Eight Hundred and Then Thousand (3,810,000) litres of crude oil, Fourteen Thousand (14,000) litres of Premium Motor Spirit and Fourteen Thousand (14,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine in the hands of the thieves.

“This will give an idea of what the country was losing before the renewed vigor of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to go after the thieves.

The coalition solicited the cooperation of the people in the region to enable the AFN deal with the menace that has led to massive environmental degradation and pollution, putting the health of the people in danger.

“Posterity will judge us on the kind of environment we leave for generations unborn, it is time we put our country and health above quest for illegal bunkering which has devastated our communities and in some cases lose of lives,” the coalition added.